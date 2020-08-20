Police arrests lady for faking her kidnap to extort parents

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a lady, Mary Idris, for allegedly faking her own kidnap in order to extort money from her parents.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, the lady and her accomplice, Victor Olawuse, were arrested in Akure, the Ondo State capital, where they had gone to carry out the act.

The CP, who was represented by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, during the parade of 18 suspects for various offences at the police headquarters on Wednesday, said Mary’s mother “came to our station and reported that her daughter, Mary Idris, left home on August 9, at about 4pm and never returned.

“She said all efforts to reach her daughter via phone calls proved abortive. After a while, the younger sister of the suspect received a message through her phone that Mary had been kidnapped and demanded ransom to be paid to Access Bank Account number 11233209688.

“The command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad operatives tracked the phone number that sent the message to Akure, Ondo State, where Mary was arrested alongside her accomplice, Victor Olawuse.”

In her confession, Mary said: “I arranged the kidnap to get money from my parents because they are not taking proper care of me.”

