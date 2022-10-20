Police arrests Lagos teacher, boyfriend for burning 2-yr-old daughter’s buttocks

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested a 22-year-old primary school teacher, Margret Obano, for allegedly brutalising her two-year-old daughter and burning her buttocks.

The incident happened on Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Bariga area of the state.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the culprit is fond of maltreating and abusing the child for no reason.

Her words: “On Friday, she beat up the little child and put her ‘bum bum’ on an electric cooking hot plate.

“She teaches in a local school at Bariga and the school is owned by her boyfriend’s mum, so she lives with both the boyfriend and his mom.

“The father of the child is nowhere to be found. He denied the child when she gave birth. The child suffered severe burns and is in so much pain.”

The state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the woman and her partner.

“They have been arrested and detained at the Bariga Police Station and her daughter has been hospitalized,” he added.

