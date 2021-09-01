Metro
Police arrests landlady for alleged murder of tenant in Ondo
Police operatives in Ondo State have arrested a 45-year-old landlady simply identified as Folasade for the alleged murder of one of her tenants, Omolola Oladipupo in the state.
The incident occurred at Taotao Street, Lotogbe area of Ondo town, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Fumilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the development in a statement in Akure, said the woman was arrested on Wednesday following a report by the deceased’s husband, Oladipupo Ikudabo.
The husband claimed that the landlady had been having issues with his wife for a while, saying the rift degenerated into a fight on Tuesday and the woman allegedly hit the deceased on the head which resulted in her death.
READ ALSO: Suspected armed robbers attack bullion van, kill driver, policeman in Ondo
The spokesperson said: “The husband of the deceased reported that the landlady pushed his tenant whom she accused of walking across her pot while she was cooking.”
On how his wife died, Ikudabo said: “I heard that my wife said she wanted to pass and that the landlady should remove her pot from where she was cooking on the way where we pass to the kitchen.
“Before I would come out of the house, my landlady had pushed my wife on the floor. When I saw her condition, I quickly rushed her to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.”
