Police arrests landlady’s daughter for allegedly beating tenant to death in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested one Tina Essi, for allegedly beating a 49-year-old man to death in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the deceased, Christian Akparie, was a tenant in the suspect mother’s property in the Ikorodu area of the state.

He said an argument ensued between the duo over the payment of electricity and this resulted in a fight that led to the death of the tenant.

Adejobi said: “After the fight, the deceased had continually suffered severe pains but unfortunately, on Saturday 6th February 2021 at about 7:00 a.m while the deceased was being rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, he gave up the ghost.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 58 suspected criminals in Lagos Island

“The police operatives attached to the Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and arrested the suspect immediately.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, for a thorough investigation.

“The suspect is presently cooling her feet at the State CID, Panti, Yaba.

“The Commissioner of has, however, urged the relatives of the deceased to remain calm as the command will do the needful to have justice done in the matter.”