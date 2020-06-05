Police arrests lovers for faking kidnap in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command said on Friday that a 17-year-old girl, Seun Adekunle, and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Basit Olasunkanmi, had been arrested for allegedly faking the girl’s kidnap.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to him, the duo lived at 32, Agura Road, Abeokuta, and 4, Ogun Radio Road, Abeokuta respectively.

He said Adekunle and Olasunkanmi were arrested on Friday following a report by the girl’s mother, Mrs. Bukola Adekunle.

The command spokesman said the woman had on Thursday complained at the Enugada Police Division, Abeokuta, that her daughter was missing.

He said: “Mrs. Adekunle had made a report at the police station on Thursday that she sent her daughter to Lafenwa Market on Monday and she had yet to return.

“She stated further that she received a call from someone on Wednesday who claimed to have kidnapped her daughter and demanded N500,000 ransom for her release.

“Mrs. Adekunle also added that the caller warned her not to report the case to the police if she still loved to have her daughter back.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Enugada Division, SP Baba Hamzat, quickly led some detectives on an investigation to the hideout where the girl and her boyfriend were hibernating and hatching the plot.

“The suspects were promptly arrested and taken to the station.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the boyfriend, a butcher, was the one who brainwashed the girl and lured her into the devilish plan because he needed money to settle some problems.

“Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigations and possible prosecution.”

