Police arrests man for alleged ATM fraud in Enugu | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested Chukwudi Chukwu for allegedly engaging in an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card fraud in some banks in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the command also recovered a tricycle used by the suspect and his cohorts for their operations.

He said the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to the New Haven Police Division within the metropolis at an ATM point along Chime Avenue, Enugu, on April 16.

Ndukwe said: “His (suspect) arrest led to the recovery of a yellow-coloured Bajaj tricycle with registration number: ENU 677 WW, used by the suspect and his gang for operation and nine ATM cards of different banks.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected ritualists with human skulls in Kaduna

“The suspect, whose arrest was due to a swift response to a distress call and his rescue from an angry mob by police operatives, is alleged to have fraudulently swapped a victim’s UBA ATM card.

“This the suspect did after offering to assist the victim process her transaction on another bank’s ATM with the intention of defrauding her.

“He confessed to the crime as well as being a member of the syndicate that specialised in unsuspectingly swapping ATM cards of their victims at banks’ ATMs with non-functional cards.

“This manipulative move they use to fraudulently obtain funds from their victims accounts.”

Join the conversation

Opinions