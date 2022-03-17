Police arrests man for alleged child defilement in Gombe

Police operatives in Gombe have arrested one Umar Garba for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaita, who confirmed this to journalists on Thursday, said the victim who is simply identified as Mohammed was hawking a local pap when the man defiled her.

He said the suspect had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court.

The CP said: “The suspect lured the girl into his room and closed the door.

READ ALSO: Court sentences security guard to life in prison for child defilement

“He forcefully had carnal knowledge of the girl child. He will be charged to court.

“Children are armless targets of rapists. No neighbour is saint enough to be entrusted with your children, so as not to fall prey to roving predators.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now