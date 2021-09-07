Metro
Police arrests man for alleged defilement of two-year-old girl in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a 64-year- old man, Taiwo Ayotunde, for allegedly defiling a two-year-old girl in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, said Ayorinde was arrested at Adiyan community in Agbado-Ifo local government area of the state on Tuesday.
He said the arrest of the suspect followed a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother.
Oyeyemi said: “The mother of the victim lodged a complaint at the Agbado Divisional Police Headquarters that her daughter could not walk properly, and that upon close scrutiny, she noticed blood gushing out of her private part.
“The woman said when she asked her daughter about what happened, the little girl pointed to the house opposite their own.
READ ALSO: Police arrests man for alleged rape in Ogun
“When she got to the house, she met the suspect washing his blood-stained boxers, indicating that he just had unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.
“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the area where the suspect was promptly arrested.
“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the police Family Support Unit at Ota Area Command for further investigation.”
