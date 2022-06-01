Metro
Police arrests man for alleged maltreatment of minor in Abuja
Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday arrested one Nweke Chadikaobi over alleged maltreatment of a 10-year old girl, Oluebibe Emmanuel, in Abuja.
The spokesperson for the FCT police command, DSP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
She said the 10-year old victim was a relative of Chadikaobi and was living with the suspect at Range View Estate in Dawaki area of Abuja.
Adeh said the suspect’s arrest was in response to a video making the rounds on the girl’s maltreatment.
The spokesperson said the FCT Police Commissioner, Babaji Sunday, ordered an immediate investigation and arrest of the perpetrator.
“The CP had also ordered the recovery of the minor for medical attention and other forms of intervention to protect her rights and dignity.”
