Police arrests man for alleged murder of 20-month-old son

Police operatives in Delta have arrested a 33-year-old man, Gabriel Oduwa, over the alleged murder of his son for money ritual in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Warri, said the suspect was being quizzed by the command on the matter.

He said the suspect was nabbed on Saturday by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad attached to the command.

Edafe said: “On June 25, 2022, at about 1030 hours, one Mrs. Success Oduwa ‘f’ age 24 years of Peanuts junction, Obeh in Edo, discovered that she had not seen their child since Friday morning.

“Oduwa started troubling the husband on the whereabouts of the child. The husband told her that the child is with his sister in Warri.

“On getting to Warri, Oduwa said she discovered that the husband was lying to her, hence her suspicion.

“She reported to the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, that she is suspecting her husband, Gabriel, to have killed their child named Godspower Gabriel (m), aged one year and eight months for ritual purposes.

“The Commander, RRS, detailed operatives who swung into action, apprehended the husband and handed him over to the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri for further investigation.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have murdered the child at a bush in Ewabogu by Catholic Road, Benin City.”

The suspect told the police that he used a hack saw to chop off the boy’s head, buried it under a palm tree in the bush, and threw away the headless body.

He said: “I actually killed the child because of a dream I had in which I saw a man who told me that if I kill the child and use the child’s blood to rub my head, I will become rich.”

