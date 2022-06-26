Metro
Police arrests man for alleged murder of 20-month-old son
Police operatives in Delta have arrested a 33-year-old man, Gabriel Oduwa, over the alleged murder of his son for money ritual in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Warri, said the suspect was being quizzed by the command on the matter.
He said the suspect was nabbed on Saturday by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad attached to the command.
Edafe said: “On June 25, 2022, at about 1030 hours, one Mrs. Success Oduwa ‘f’ age 24 years of Peanuts junction, Obeh in Edo, discovered that she had not seen their child since Friday morning.
“Oduwa started troubling the husband on the whereabouts of the child. The husband told her that the child is with his sister in Warri.
“On getting to Warri, Oduwa said she discovered that the husband was lying to her, hence her suspicion.
READ ALSO: Police kills three suspected armed robbers in Delta
“She reported to the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, that she is suspecting her husband, Gabriel, to have killed their child named Godspower Gabriel (m), aged one year and eight months for ritual purposes.
“The Commander, RRS, detailed operatives who swung into action, apprehended the husband and handed him over to the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri for further investigation.
“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have murdered the child at a bush in Ewabogu by Catholic Road, Benin City.”
The suspect told the police that he used a hack saw to chop off the boy’s head, buried it under a palm tree in the bush, and threw away the headless body.
He said: “I actually killed the child because of a dream I had in which I saw a man who told me that if I kill the child and use the child’s blood to rub my head, I will become rich.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...