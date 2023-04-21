Police arrests man for alleged murder of girlfriend in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have a man simply identified as Kenneth for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the suspect was about to be killed by an angry mob for allegedly hacking his 27-year-old girlfriend, Ebenezer Agada, to death with a machete before he was rescued by the police in the state capital.

The statement read: “A suspect who allegedly murdered his girlfriend has been arrested while about to be lynched by a mob which would have jeopardised investigations.

“On 14/04/2023 at about 2130hrs, a distress call has it that there was a mob action at NEPA Round About and that the unruly crowd was about to lynch a suspect.

“Operatives were mobilised to the scene where they met the suspect lying unconscious and surrounded by the crowd.

“Information gathered reveals that the suspect by name Kenneth, surname name not yet known, attacked his girlfriend, named Ebenezer Agada “F” aged 27yrs old of Command Secondary and Nursery School, Sokoto Road, with a machete and inflicted multiple varying degrees of injuries on her face, arms, and hands.

“During the attack, he severed her left hand completely, claiming that he had spent a lot on her and she wanted to dump him for another man.”

