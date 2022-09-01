Police arrests man for alleged murder of parents in Jigawa

Police operatives in Jigawa have arrested a 37-year-old man for the alleged murder of his parents in the Gagarawa local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Dutse.

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested after he allegedly attacked his father, mother, and two others with a wooden pestle.

Those attacked by the suspect were – Ahmadu Muhammad (70), Hauwau Ahmadu (60), Kailu Badugu (65), and Hakalima Amadu (60).

The spokesman said: “Today, at 11:30 a.m., the command received information that one Munkaila Ahmadu of Zarada-Sabuwa village in Gagarawa LGA of Jigawa, used a wooden pestle and attacked the following persons:

“Ahmadu Muhammad, the village head of Zarada-Sabuwa, Hauwa Ahmadu, Kailu Badugu and Hakalima Amadu, all of Zarada -Sabuwa village in Gagarawa LGA.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased were the biological parents of the suspect.

“A team of policemen evacuated the victims to Gumel General Hospital where Ahmadu Muhammad and Hauwau Ahmadu were certified dead by a medical doctor due to the injuries they sustained in the attack.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Tafida, ordered a discreet investigation into the case, after which the suspect will be charged to court.”

