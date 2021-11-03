Police arrests man for alleged murder of wife in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a 24-year- old man over the alleged murder of his wife.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the man, Mojiyagbe Olamilekan, stabbed his wife, Seun, to death with scissors.

He said the incident occurred at the Oke-Ola Area of Ode Remo in Remo-North local government area of the state.

Oyeyemi said: “The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ode-Remo Divisional Headquarters at about 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect locked himself and his wife, Seun Mojiyagbe, up in their room and started beating her. It was the wailing of the wife that attracted the neighbours who tried all efforts to persuade the suspect to open the door but he refused.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ode-Remo Division, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the door to the couple’s apartment was forced open.

“The victim was met lying down unconscious in the pool of her own blood.

“She was quickly rushed to the state hospital in Isara Remo where she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

“The husband was promptly arrested and taken into custody, while the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The suspect has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation with the view to charging him to court as soon as possible.”

