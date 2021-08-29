Metro
Police arrests man for alleged rape in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a 33-year-old man for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of a 27-year-old lady in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested after the victim lodged a report at Sakora Divisional Headquarters in Sagamu.
Oyeyemi said: “The victim complained that the suspect accused her of not greeting him when they met at a part of the town. The lady said she apologised and explained that she never met him.
“The victim also told the police that the man pounced on her, beat her up before dragging her to the back of his house where he forcefully tore her clothes and had sex with her.
“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sakora Division, CSP Rowland Dahunsi, detailed his detectives to follow the victim who was accompanied to the station by her father, to the scene.
READ ALSO: Ogun Police slams reports operatives killed innocent person
“The suspect, who was identified by the victim was promptly arrested with the assistance of the people around.
“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, but claimed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.’’
Oyeyemi added that the victim had been taken to the hospital for treatment.
“The suspect has been taken to the state’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution,” the spokesman added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...