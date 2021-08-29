Police arrests man for alleged rape in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a 33-year-old man for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of a 27-year-old lady in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested after the victim lodged a report at Sakora Divisional Headquarters in Sagamu.

Oyeyemi said: “The victim complained that the suspect accused her of not greeting him when they met at a part of the town. The lady said she apologised and explained that she never met him.

“The victim also told the police that the man pounced on her, beat her up before dragging her to the back of his house where he forcefully tore her clothes and had sex with her.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sakora Division, CSP Rowland Dahunsi, detailed his detectives to follow the victim who was accompanied to the station by her father, to the scene.

“The suspect, who was identified by the victim was promptly arrested with the assistance of the people around.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, but claimed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.’’

Oyeyemi added that the victim had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The suspect has been taken to the state’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution,” the spokesman added.

