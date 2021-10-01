Police arrests man for alleged sexual abuse in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Adebayo Akinrinoye, for alleged sexual abuse of his daughter in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ota, said the suspect had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 16-year-old daughter for two years.

He added that Akinrinoye was arrested after the victim forwarded a petition to the Agbado Divisional police headquarters.

Oyeyemi said: “The victim told the police that her father had been sexually abusing her since when she was 14 years old.

“She said all efforts to stop the father from the act fell on deaf ears, hence her decision to report him to the police.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), Agbado Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly detailed detectives to the location where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime, but pleaded for forgiveness from his daughter.

“ The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the family support unit at the Ota area command for further investigation and prosecution.”

