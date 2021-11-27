Police arrests man for allegedly defiling friend’s 10-year-old daughter in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 34-year-old man simply identified as Godwin Iroro for allegedly defiling his friend’s 10-year-old daughter in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja on Saturday, said the suspect was arrested by detectives attached to the Ajegunle Division following a complaint lodged at the station by the victim’s father.

He said: “Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil. He also confessed to having sexually abused the little girl only twice before the evil was uncovered.”

The victim’s father, Chukwudi Chime, said: “When I noticed the unusual and awkward movement of my daughter, I probed to know what happened to her.

READ ALSO: Police arraign two men for allegedly abducting, defiling 16-year-old physically challenged girl

“Shockingly, she revealed that it was my friend, a father of four who also lives in the same house at 5, Iyalode Street, Ajegunle, Lagos, that had carnal knowledge of her when I was not at home. I reported the incident to the police.”

Ajisebutu added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspect should be transferred to the command’s Gender Unit for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

The spokesman added: “The CP warns such licentious men who would not keep their restless manhood in check to desist from such contemptible act or face the grave consequences.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now