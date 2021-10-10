Metro
Police arrests man for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said detectives arrested the suspect after he committed the offence at IdasoTown in Ibeju Lekki area of the state on September 20.
He added that the incident occurred after the suspect’s wife left for vigil at one of the churches in the neighbourhood.
Ajisebutu said: “The victim’s mother had kept her in the custody of the suspect’s wife when she travelled out of town for three weeks.
“According to the victim’s mother who reported the case at the police station, when she returned from the journey, the victim reported to her that she was defiled by the suspect.
“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. He, however, pleaded for mercy.”
He revealed that the victim had since been taken to the hospital for medical care.
The spokesman said the case had been transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, on the directive of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.
