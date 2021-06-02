 Police arrests man for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl in Ondo | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

Police arrests man for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl in Ondo

Published

2 hours ago

on

Police operatives in Ondo State have arrested a 35- year-old man, Kelvin Abugu, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, disclosed when he paraded 11 suspects arrested by police for various crimes at the command headquarters in Akure on Wednesday.

Salami said the victim’s mother on May 2 reported to the police that she saw the girl passing out blood from her private part.

READ ALSO: Northern elders fault Akeredolu over adoption of Oodua anthem in Ondo schools

“When the woman asked her daughter what happened, she said was one Kelvin Abugu inserted his hand and later his penis into her private part.

“The police swung into action and Abugu was immediately arrested and he later owned up to the offence.

“The police had completed its investigation and the case was ready for prosecution, but for the closure of the courts due to the judicial workers’ strike.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...