Police arrests man for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl in Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests man for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl in Ondo
Police operatives in Ondo State have arrested a 35- year-old man, Kelvin Abugu, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, disclosed when he paraded 11 suspects arrested by police for various crimes at the command headquarters in Akure on Wednesday.
Salami said the victim’s mother on May 2 reported to the police that she saw the girl passing out blood from her private part.
“When the woman asked her daughter what happened, she said was one Kelvin Abugu inserted his hand and later his penis into her private part.
“The police swung into action and Abugu was immediately arrested and he later owned up to the offence.
“The police had completed its investigation and the case was ready for prosecution, but for the closure of the courts due to the judicial workers’ strike.”
