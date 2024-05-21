Police arrests man for allegedly defrauding Thailand national of $216,000, N30m

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested one Chimereze Chinedu for allegedly defrauding a Thailand national of $216,000 (N317, 725,271) and N30 million.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.

He said the suspect was arrested by detectives of the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID).

The spokesman said: “Chinedu defrauded his victim under the pretense of selling 37 tricycles to her.

“He further expanded his fraudulent activity by forging letters of SCID, Lagos, showing that the tricycles were seized by the police and further extorted N30 million from the victim to purportedly secure the release of the tricycles.

“The suspect was arrested on May 10 in Enugu State following weeks of diligent investigation and technical support from the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).”

Hundeyin said a suspect has been detained while efforts to arrest his accomplices are ongoing.

