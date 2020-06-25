Latest Metro

Police arrests man for allegedly killing, dumping wife’s body in well

June 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Katsina State Police Command said on Thursday one Abdulrahman Abdulkarim had been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping the corpse in an abandoned well.

The command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident in a statement in Katsina.

He said: “On June 14, at about 02:00 hours, a distress call was received that one Abdulrahaman Abdulkarim, 40, of Madabu village, Dabawa in Dutsinma local government area of the state, killed his junior wife, one Wasila Sada, 19, and dumped her dead body in a well.”

He said the Divisional Police Officer, Dutsinma division, led a team of detectives to the scene and recovered the body.

Gambo added: “They took the body to the general hospital in Dutsinma, where she was confirmed dead by the attending physician after post mortem examination.”

Isah said the suspect had been arrested and assisting the police officers in their investigation.

