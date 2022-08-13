Police arrests man for allegedly killing grandmother in Ondo

The police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his 66-year-old grandmother in Ondo town.

The deceased, Madam Florence Olaloye, was found in a pool of blood in her room.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident on Saturday.

Read also:Police arrest man over daughter’s death in Kogi

Pelumi, another of the deceased’s grandchild, disclosed that on the fateful day, his grandmother sent him to the market to buy snails while the accused was indoors ironing his clothes.

He added that he came back to meet the lifeless body of his grandmother in her room and quickly raised an alarm.

Odunlami said that the suspect and one of his friends had been arrested and were being interrogated by the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Command.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now