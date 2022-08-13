Metro
Police arrests man for allegedly killing grandmother in Ondo
The police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his 66-year-old grandmother in Ondo town.
The deceased, Madam Florence Olaloye, was found in a pool of blood in her room.
The Police Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident on Saturday.
Read also:Police arrest man over daughter’s death in Kogi
Pelumi, another of the deceased’s grandchild, disclosed that on the fateful day, his grandmother sent him to the market to buy snails while the accused was indoors ironing his clothes.
He added that he came back to meet the lifeless body of his grandmother in her room and quickly raised an alarm.
Odunlami said that the suspect and one of his friends had been arrested and were being interrogated by the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Command.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...