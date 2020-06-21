Police arrests man for allegedly killing his children with pestle in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a 34-year-old man, Ifeanyi Apusiobi, for allegedly killing his two children with a wooden pestle.

The command’s spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspect crushed his children —Chinecherem Apusiobi (seven) and Obinna Apusiobi (five) —with the pestle while they were sleeping.

He also injured his 72-year-old father, Dominic Apusiobi, on the head with the same object.

The command’s spokesman said exhibits recovered from the scene of the incident had been transferred to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Awka for discreet investigation.

Haruna said: “On the 21/06/2020, at about 1:00 a.m., police operatives attached to Ogbunike Police Station arrested one Ifeanyi Apusiobi (34) of Azu Ogbunike in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“The suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked two of his biological children namely – Chinecherem Apusiobi ‘f aged seven years and Obinna Apusiobi ‘m’ aged five years with a wooden pestle on their heads while they were sleeping.

“The suspect equally used the same object and injured his father, one Dominic Apusiobi aged 72 years on the head.”

