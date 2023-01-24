Police arrests man for allegedly offering N1m bribe to secure release of suspected kidnapper

Police operatives in Kano have arrested a 62-year-old man, Bamuwa Umaru, for allegedly offering a bribe to secure the release of a suspected kidnapper in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kano, said Umaru offered a N1 million bribe to a policeman for the release of the suspect named Yusuf Ibrahim.

He said the suspect had confessed he took part in several kidnappings in Katsina and Zamfara States as well as the killing of 10 victims in the two states.

The spokesman said: “On December 16, 2022, at about 2:00 p.m., one Alhaji Bamuwa Umaru, 62 years old, of Shika town, Sabon Gari LGA Kaduna State approached the Officer in Charge of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, State Criminal Investigation Department, Kano State Command, SP Aliyu Mohammed and offered him the sum of N1m as bribe to secure the release of one Yusuf Ibrahim, 27 years old, of Danjibga Village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State, a suspected kidnapper arrested at Rijiyar Zaki Motor Park Kano.

“Ibrahim was arrested by a team of Operation Restore Peace led by CSP Usman Abdullahi, the Divisional Police Officer, Rijiyar Zaki Division Kano after he was identified by a driver they kidnapped along Funtua-Gusau Road, and collected the sum of N500,000 as ransom before his release.

“On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and further confessed to having participated in a series of kidnappings at Sheme, Yankara, faskari and Kucheri villages in Katsina and Zamfara States respectively. He further confessed that their syndicate members killed about 10 of their kidnapped victims, and he alone killed two of the victims.”

