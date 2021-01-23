Police arrests man for allegedly pushing lady from five-storey building in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of one Nonso Eze for allegedly pushing a lady to her death from a five-storey building in his apartment.

The command’s spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, said the incident occurred at about 3:00 a.m. on Saturday at in Idemili North local government area of the state.

Mohammed, who noted that the matter was reported to Awada police station, said the victim, was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He said: “Police operatives attached to Awada Division visited the scene, photographed the victim, and rushed her to a hospital in Onitsha for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Consequently, preliminary inquiry from the occupants of the compound revealed that the girl was allegedly pushed down from the room of one Nonso Eze, 37, of same address following a quarrel.”

According to him, the suspect was subsequently arrested by the police and following a search executed in his apartment, a pair of female slippers and an unused condom was recovered as exhibits.

He said the lady’s corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy while an investigation will continue to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

