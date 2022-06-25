Metro
Police arrests man for allegedly raping 75-year-old woman in Anambra
Police operatives in Anambra have arrested a 30-year-old man, Sunday Nwadiagha, for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Awka, said the suspect was arrested by a combined team of police and other security agents at Nkwelle Awkuzu community on Friday.
He said the suspect was caught in the act at the victim’s farm in Nkwelle Awkuzu.
Ikenga said: “The suspect’s arrest followed an alarm raised by the old woman, which attracted the attention of passers-by and neighbours who rushed to the scene and caught the culprit.
“Before his arrest and handover to the police, an angry mob had already gathered and beaten Nwadiagha to a pulp.
READ ALSO: Police rescues two kidnapped victims in Anambra
“Both the victim and the suspect had been taken to the hospital for medical attention.
“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Echeng Echeng, reiterated the command’s campaign against mob action by members of the public, who always take the laws into their hands by administering jungle justice on suspected criminals.
“The public should endeavour to take such suspects to the nearest police station whenever they are apprehended.
“This will afford the police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigations into the nefarious activities of suspects; and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws.”
