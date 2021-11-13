Police arrests man for allegedly r*ping siblings in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested one Jude Nduka for allegedly raping two sisters of the same mother.

The 35-year-old man who lives at No. 10 Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza Asaba, the Delta State capital, was said to have raped and impregnated a 16-year-old and another 13-year-old who are daughters of a woman (name withheld).

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement, on Saturday, said that the mother of the girls complained to the Police which led to Nduka’s arrest.

He also noted that Nduka had confessed to the crimes.

Edafe disclosed that the suspect will be charged to court when investigation has been concluded.

He said that medical examination has been carried out on the rape victims.

