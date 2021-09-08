Police arrests man for allegedly stabbing wife to death in Jigawa

Police operatives in Jigawa have arrested one Abdulmumini Abdullahi for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Babura local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Lawan Shiisu, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Dutse, said the suspect was arrested on September 2.

He added that the suspect allegedly ambushed and killed the victim, Sahura Sule, on a bush path.

Shiisu said the police visited the scene, and took the deceased to a General Hospital at Babura.

