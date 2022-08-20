Police arrests man for allegedly stoning his children to death

The Nigeria Police Force, Adamawa command has arrested one Elisha Tari for allegedly killing his two children on Friday in Himikidu community of Michika Local Government Area of the state.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Adamawa State Police Command rounded up the 25 years old man after he allegedly stoned his two children to death.

The Public Relations Officer of the State, Suleiman Nguroje, explained in a statement on Saturday, that Tari allegedly murdered the two kids brutally with stones and sticks “which he had used in hitting them on their heads severally”.

The statement reads in part: “Preliminary investigation reveals that the victims’ mother got separated from the suspect two months ago after they had a misunderstanding.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande, who expressed his sadness over the in-human act, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police CID to take over investigation and ensure prosecution of the suspect to serve as deterrant to others.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the grandfather of the victims reported the awful incident to the State Divisional Police Headquarters in Michika and the suspect was apprehended while trying to run away to Cameroon Republic.

The police state that investigation has started as he is in custody.

By Mohammed Oluwatimileyin Taoheed

