Metro
Police arrests man for defiling step-daughter in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a 40-year-old man simply identified as Taofeek Sulaiman for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old step-daughter.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Ota, said the suspect was arrested on Monday morning.
He said the victim’s mother reported the matter at the Owode Yewa Divisional Headquarters.
Oyeyemi said: “The mother reported that she got married to the suspect after the demise of her husband who happened to be the father of the victim.
READ ALSO: Police arrests four suspected robbers in Ogun
“She stated further that her daughter informed her that the suspect who is now her husband has been having sex with her since October 14 and that the suspect has been threatening to kill her if she reports to anyone.
“After receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Owode Yewa division, Muhammed Baba, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy stepfather was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but blamed it all on devil’s handwork.”
He said the victim was taken by the police to Idiroko General Hospital for medical attention.
