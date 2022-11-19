Police arrests man for illegal possession of firearms in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a man for alleged unlawful possession of firearms in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said the suspect was arrested during a routine stop-and-search in the Badagry area of the state.

The spokesman said: “On November 16, 2022, at about 10:15 p.m. vigilant patrol officers of Morogbo Division flagged down a vehicle for routine checks.

“One of the passengers staunchly refused to be searched.

“On the way to the police station, he quietly dropped off his bag.”

