Police arrests man for impregnating daughter in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a 39-year-old man, Mfon Jeremiah, for allegedly impregnating his 13- year -old daughter in the Mowe area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement in Ota on Friday.
He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and possible prosecution.
Oyeyemi said: “The suspect was nabbed following a report lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim who said that she discovered that her daughter was pregnant.
When the mother inquired from the daughter, she informed her that the father was responsible for her pregnancy.
“The victim was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed that she is four months pregnant.
“After receiving the report, the DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly detailed detectives to the suspect’s house where he was promptly arrested.”
