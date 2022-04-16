Connect with us

Police arrests man for kidnapping two children in Ogun

15 hours ago

Police operatives in Ogun on Friday arrested a middle-aged Nigerian simply identified as Sakiru Famiyuwa for allegedly kidnapping two children during a church service in Ijeja area of the state.

The suspect was arrested by the police following a distress call by members of the Celestial Church of Christ in Ijeja, Abeokuta.

An eyewitness told journalists that the suspect and his accomplice sneaked into the church’s children’s department and abducted the victims who are between two and three years old respectively.

“On their way out with their victims, a vigilant member of the church sighted them and raised an alarm. The congregation members immediately pursued them and apprehended one of them,” the eyewitness said.

The suspect was rescued from irate residents by police officers.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the fleeing accomplice.

