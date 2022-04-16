Police arrests man for kidnapping two children in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun on Friday arrested a middle-aged Nigerian simply identified as Sakiru Famiyuwa for allegedly kidnapping two children during a church service in Ijeja area of the state.

The suspect was arrested by the police following a distress call by members of the Celestial Church of Christ in Ijeja, Abeokuta.

An eyewitness told journalists that the suspect and his accomplice sneaked into the church’s children’s department and abducted the victims who are between two and three years old respectively.

READ ALSO: Police discovers Indian hemp plantation in Ogun, arrests seven suspects

“On their way out with their victims, a vigilant member of the church sighted them and raised an alarm. The congregation members immediately pursued them and apprehended one of them,” the eyewitness said.

The suspect was rescued from irate residents by police officers.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the fleeing accomplice.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now