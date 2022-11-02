Police arrests man for killing 20-year-old daughter in Akwa Ibom

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested one Ime Sunday Etukudo for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter, Ofonmbuk, in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Uyo, said Etukudo killed Ofonmbuk for holding his manhood during a fight and buried her corpse in a shallow grave.

The statement read: “Based on credible information, on 9th October 2022, at about 1910hrs, one Ime Sunday Etukudo ‘m’ of Omum Unyiam village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, unlawfully killed and buried his daughter, one Ofonmbuk Ime Sunday, aged 20 years at the family compound at Omum Unyiam Village.

“The suspect alleged that there was a family misunderstanding which led to a fight and the victim held his manhood. He later hit her on the head with a stick which led to her death. The suspect confessed he buried the girl in a shallow grave to cover his track.”

