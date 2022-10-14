Police arrests man for killing 20-year-old girl in Osun

Police operatives in Osun have arrested one Abdulafeez Shorinmade for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old girl to death at Feesu Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Osogbo, said the suspect also stabbed another 18-year-old girl on the chin before he was apprehended.

She said: “On Wednesday, at about 9:30 p.m., at Kajola Area Iwo, one Abdulafeez Shorinmade of Feesu Iwo, suspected to be under the influence of drugs, armed himself with a pair of scissors and stabbed one Rofiyat Rasaki, 20 years old, on her neck and caused her to bleed to death.

“The suspect fled the scene and on getting to Soba Compound, he again stabbed another female by name Sawiyu Nasrup, 18 years old, on her chin.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Iwo and his team swiftly raced to both scenes after receiving reports of the incidents, went after the suspect and subsequently arrested him.

“The injured person was rushed to the hospital where she was treated and discharged while the corpse of the second victim was taken to the general hospital for certification and preservation for autopsy.”

