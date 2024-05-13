Police arrests man for killing 6-year-old cousin in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Abdulazeez Idris, for allegedly abducting and killing his six-year-old cousin identified as Aisha Saidu, in Makarfi local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Mansur Hassan, who confirmed Idris arrest in a statement on Monday, said the suspect confessed to killing the victim because she recognized him.

He said Idris kidnapped the little girl on her way to Islamiyya school and demanded ransom from her parents.

But when he realised that the victim had recognised him, he used a razor blade to slash her throat.

The spokesman said:

“On February 12, 2024, at about 1: 00 hrs, Mr Saidu Dahiru, father of the victim a resident of Angwan Juma’a, Zaria, reported to the Zaria City police station that his daughter, Aisha Saidu, a six-year-old female, went missing on her way to Islamiyya school.

“The case was transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of SCID Kaduna, where they traced and arrested the perpetrator, identified as Abdulazeez Idris, in Makarfi Local Government.

“The suspect confessed to the heinous crime, admitting to slaying the innocent child by brutally slashing her neck with a razor blade because she recognized him and then disposing of her lifeless body in a well.

“Despite killing his victim, the suspect went ahead to place a ransom demand of N8 million through an unknown caller who identified himself as the perpetrator.”

