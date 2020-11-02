Police arrests man for killing girlfriend in Ogun

The Ogun State police command on Monday confirmed the arrest of one Rexlawson Jonson, over the alleged gruesome murder of his girlfriend in the Ibafo area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspect was arrested last Friday.

According to him, the development followed a report by one Adebayo Aladesuyi who is a manager of Molayo Hotel, Ibafo, about the discovery of a dead woman in one of the rooms in the hotel.

He said the deceased, Patricia John, was found with bruises on her neck suggesting that she might have been strangulated by the suspect.

Oyeyemi said: ”On the strength of the report, the DPO of Ibafo Division, CSP Jide Joshua, led his detectives to the scene and recovered the corpse to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Shagamu for post mortem examination.

“Preliminary investigation later revealed that the deceased checked into the hotel with a man who sneaked out of the hotel after killing the woman.

“Consequently, the DPO and his men commenced technical and intelligence-based investigation which led to the unraveling of the suspect’s identity. He was subsequently traced and apprehended by the detectives.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he checked into the hotel with the deceased and that they had a misunderstanding which led to physical assault between them.

He said the woman collapsed and gave up the ghost in the process. He subsequently left the corpse in the room and sneaked out of the hotel.”

