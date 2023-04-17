Metro
Police arrests man for killing three-year-old baby in Katsina
Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a man identified as Abubakar Abdulaziz for allegedly kidnapping, and killing a three-year-old baby in the Musawa local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday in Katsina, said the incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m., on April 12.
The spokesman revealed that the 30-year-old suspect buried the baby after collecting N150,000 from the parents.
He added that the command has launched an investigation into the case.
The statement read: “On 12/4/2023, at about 1500hrs, the command succeeded in arresting one Abubakar Abdulaziz, m, age 30 years old, of Sabuwar Santa, Musawa LGA, Katsina State, a suspected kidnapper and killer of a three-year-old child.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected bandit behind killing of 15 people in Katsina
“The fact of the case is that on 23/3/2023, at about 0100hrs, the suspect criminally trespassed into the residence of one Adamu Alhassan, m, of Bacirawa village, Musawa local government area, Katsina state, while he was deep asleep, and kidnapped his three-year-old son to an unknown destination.
“He dropped a letter, directing the said Adamu Alhassan to pay a ransom of N800,000 and providing a contact phone number. However, the father made contact, negotiated, and paid the sum of N150,000 to secure the release of his child, but to no avail.
“Upon receipt of the report, the detectives immediately swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect in connection with the case.”
