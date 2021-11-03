Police arrests man for killing wife, children in Zimbabwe

Police operatives in Zimbabwe have arrested a man simply identified as Leo Kanyimo, for allegedly killing his wife and two children to death at their home.

Police said Kanyimo, a resident of Gweru in the Woodlands Park residential area, went berserk while praying and axed the victims to death on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents told journalists the couple’s eldest son escaped death after he was hidden by neighbours.

The incident has left many residents of the community in shock.

The spokesman of the Midlands Police Division, Insp. Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident.

He said: “Investigations are currently underway and our police officers are still compiling information but was yet to get full information.”

