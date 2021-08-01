Police arrests man over alleged murder of motorcyclist in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a 40-year-old man, Michael Salako, for allegedly beating a motorcyclist to death in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Ota, said Salako was arrested by the police around the Lafenwa area of Abeokuta on July 28.

He said: “The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Lafenwa Divisional Headquarters, at about noon, that an Okada rider has been beaten to death at Sanni Street, Lafenwa Abeokuta.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the CSP Samuel Aladegoroye, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“During the interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have known the deceased in their community said he asked the man to take him somewhere with his motorcycle the previous day, but he refused.

“The suspect told the police that when he saw the deceased on that fateful day, he asked him why he refused to take him out the previous day and that led to a fight between them.

“However, the deceased collapsed and died while they engaged in a fight.

“Meanwhile, the corpse of the victim simply identified as Abudu had since been deposited in the morgue for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”

