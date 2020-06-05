Police arrests man seen kissing minor in viral video

The Lagos State Police Command said on Friday one Adeyeye Babatunde had been arrested for kissing his three-year-old step-sister in a viral video.

The command spokesman, Bala Elkana, who disclosed this in a statement, said Babatunde was a student of Botany at the Lagos State University, Ojo.

He said: “The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed detectives from the Gender Unit to analyse the video and apprehend the suspect.

“The team got the suspect and he has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department for diligent prosecution in court.

“The CP expresses gratitude to Nigerians who helped in bringing the incident to the notice of the police and urged everyone to continue to speak out against sexual and gender-based violence.”

