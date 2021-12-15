Police arrests man, three others for wife’s murder in Ebonyi

The Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team has arrested four suspects over the alleged kidnap, and murder of one Nneka Kalu in Ebonyi State.

Kalu was found dead in a cassava farm at Ngugworo community, Ebonyi State, on August 29.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, listed the suspects as Emeh Kalu (deceased’s husband), Irem Mbah, Igwe Chima, and Okorie Okam.

He said investigations by the police revealed that the woman’s husband procured the services of his co-accomplices to kidnap and murder his wife.

The Force spokesman added that the man committed the crime in order to inherit his wife’s landed property, thriving business, and money in the bank.

The statement read: “He procured the services of five other criminal elements to stage the abduction of his wife by luring her to meet him at a junction to pick up something for the house.

“Investigations further revealed how the criminals strangled her to death after obtaining necessary information on the whereabouts of title documents and other relevant papers of her possessions.”

