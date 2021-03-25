Police arrests man who allegedly stole motorcycle during #ENDSARS protest in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police arrests man who allegedly stole motorcycle during #ENDSARS protest in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a man who allegedly stole a motorcycle from a police post in Mushin during last year’s #EndSARS protests in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night, said the suspect, Yusuf Saliu, was arrested on Monday.
The spokesman said the motorcycle with Reg No. APP 476 Q was stolen at the Daleko area of Mushin during the protest, adding that it was one of the several bikes stolen by hoodlums at the time.
According to him, Saliu was arrested based on his alleged involvement in the vandalization of the Daleko police post.
He said the suspect was seen riding the motorcycle.
READ ALSO: Lagos Police arrests 103 for violating COVID-19 protocols, robbery, arson during EndSARS protests
Adejobi said: “The police operatives attached to Mushin Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Yusuf Saliu, m, 32, at Daleko Area, Mushin, with one of the suspected stolen motorcycles at the Dalemo Police Post during the October 2020 violent #ENDSARS protest in Lagos State.
“The suspect was arrested on 22nd March 2021 at about 9:30 p.m., based on an intelligence on the activities and involvement of the suspect in the vandalization of the Daleko Police Post.
“The said bike has been recovered and the matter has been transferred to the Command’s Special Squad for further investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification
The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...