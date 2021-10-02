Police arrests man with 340 rounds of live ammunition in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested one Solomon Ebe over alleged possession of 340 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition concealed in a bag of garri in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Asaba, said the suspect was arrested by the patrol team attached to Bomadi Police Division on October 1.

According to him, police operatives arrested the suspect during a stop and search duty in the Bomadi/Tuomo Road in Bomadi local government area of the state.

The statement read: “On October 1, 2021, at about 07:30 hours, policemen attached to Bomadi Divisional patrol team while on stop and search duty in Bomadi/Tuomo Road intercepted a cyclist conveying one Ebe who carried a bag containing garri.

“The operative who was on reasonable suspicion decided to search the suspect and the bag.

“Upon search, 340 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition hidden inside the garri were recovered. The suspect was arrested while an investigation is ongoing,”

The spokesman said the operatives also arrested one Ejiro Efemijoghor for alleged possession of an English double barrel gun and 26 live cartridges.

Edafe noted that the suspect was arrested by the operatives attached to the Command’s Raider Squad on Wednesday.

