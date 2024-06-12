Police arrests man with 8 human skulls in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo State have arrested a 31-year-old man, Yusuf Adenoyin, with eight dry human skulls.

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abayomi Oladipo, confirmed the development in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on Wednesday in Akure.

The CP said the suspect was arrested by the operatives during a stop and search at Isua-Akoko in Akoko South-West local government area of the state.

He said: “On June 10, 2024, at about 0800hrs, personnel attached to Police Safer Highway Patrol at Isua/Epinmi checkpoint while performing their lawful duty flagged down a Nissan Salon car en route Akure.

“While the vehicle was being searched, one of the passengers took to his heels and the police pursued and arrested him.

“He was searched and eight dry human skulls, fresh human flesh, and charms were found in a wrapped polythene bag concealed in a garri sack he was traveling with.

“The suspect, Yusuf Adenoyin, ‘M’ age 31 years, stated that he was going to supply the items to herbalists.”

Oladipo said the suspect had confessed to having supplied seven human skulls before he was arrested, adding that efforts to arrest his accomplices are ongoing.

