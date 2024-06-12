Metro
Police arrests man with 8 human skulls in Ondo
Police operatives in Ondo State have arrested a 31-year-old man, Yusuf Adenoyin, with eight dry human skulls.
The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abayomi Oladipo, confirmed the development in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on Wednesday in Akure.
The CP said the suspect was arrested by the operatives during a stop and search at Isua-Akoko in Akoko South-West local government area of the state.
He said: “On June 10, 2024, at about 0800hrs, personnel attached to Police Safer Highway Patrol at Isua/Epinmi checkpoint while performing their lawful duty flagged down a Nissan Salon car en route Akure.
“While the vehicle was being searched, one of the passengers took to his heels and the police pursued and arrested him.
READ ALSO: Ondo police arrests security guard for robbing employer
“He was searched and eight dry human skulls, fresh human flesh, and charms were found in a wrapped polythene bag concealed in a garri sack he was traveling with.
“The suspect, Yusuf Adenoyin, ‘M’ age 31 years, stated that he was going to supply the items to herbalists.”
Oladipo said the suspect had confessed to having supplied seven human skulls before he was arrested, adding that efforts to arrest his accomplices are ongoing.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...