Police arrests man with fresh human parts in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 41-year-old man, Sikiru Kolawole, with fresh human parts in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspect at the headquarter of the state police command in Ikeja, said a knife used to severe the corpse body parts including wrists, heart, and flesh was recovered from the suspect.

He added that the suspect would be arraigned in court at the end of investigation.

Kolawole told journalists that the human parts belonged to a male corpse exhumed from Sabo cemetery in the area.

READ ALSO: Police arrests three men for allegedly exhuming corpse in Ogun

He added that an Islamic cleric asked him to get the parts as one of the requirements for the money ritual.

He said: “ My business has not been moving. When I complained to a friend, he directed me to Alfa who told me to get some human parts. Upon inquiry, I was told I could get fresh human parts at the cemetery.

“I went to Sabo cemetery along Igbogbo road, Ikorodu, dug a fresh grave and severed the needed parts which were the heart, two wrists, and flesh, from a male corpse.

”I was accosted by policemen while taking the body parts to the Alfa.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now