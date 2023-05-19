Police arrests man with human parts in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 31-year-old man, Monday Alfred, for alleged possession of human parts in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Lagos.

He said the suspect was arrested at 2:15 p.m., on Wednesday by a patrol team along the Ori-Okuta Old Shagamu Road by a patrol team attached to the Imota Division.

The team, according to him, observed that two young men on a motorcycle with registration number JBG 276 VU heading toward Shagamu and accosted them.

Hundeyin said: “One of the suspects jumped down and ran into the bush as soon as they were stopped by the patrol team.

“They were given a hot chase, which led to the arrest of Monday Alfred of Isale-Aye Araromi Imota, who was the motorcycle rider.

“Upon a thorough search of the black sack found with them, two hands suspected to be human parts were found in a liquid suspected to be alcohol in a plastic bucket.

“The motorcycle, one Tecno, and one Vivo mobile phones were also recovered from the suspect.

“Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing.”

