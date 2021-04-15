Police arrests medical doctor, seven others for allegedly aiding bandits in Zamfara | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested a medical doctor and seven other persons for allegedly aiding and abetting banditry across the state.

The state’s Commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, disclosed this at a media briefing held in Gusau on Thursday.

He said the medical doctor was arrested by men of Operation Puff Adder in Kamarawa village of Isa local government area of Sokoto State.

The commissioner said the doctor was arrested for allegedly supplying military kits to armed bandits, adding that 10 pairs of military jungle boots, five sets of singers and military hand globes were recovered from him.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Police kills notorious bandits’ kingpin terrorising communities

Dosara added that two out of the seven suspects have voluntarily confessed to have been involved in sabotaging many military operations in the state.

“The suspects confessed that they engaged in sharing military intelligence, supplying arms and ammunition, military uniforms and other facilities to armed bandits across that state,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions