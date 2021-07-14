Metro
Police arrests more suspects in connection with murder of SuperTV boss, Ataga
The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday disclosed the arrest of more suspects in connection with the murder of the SuperTV boss, Usifo Ataga.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, made this known during a parade of some suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja.
“We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects,” he said.
Ripples Nigeria had reported how Ataga was killed on June 15, at a short-let apartment, where he was spending time with Miss Chidinma Ojukwu.
READ ALSO: Chidinma, alleged killer of Super TV boss, Ataga, backtracks, denies hand in the killing
Ojukwu had earlier confessed to killing Ataga when she was first arrested and paraded by the police, saying she stabbed him twice with a knife, under the influence of drugs.
However, Ojukwu during a recent interview on a TVC programme, Crime Fighters, made a U-turn on her former confession, and denied having a hand in Ataga’s death.
