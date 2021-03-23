Police arrests mother of three for allegedly stabbing husband to death in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 28-year-old woman, Justina Eje, for allegedly stabbing her husband to death in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the mother of three was arrested on Monday after a report was lodged at the Ikorodu police division.

He said the woman stabbed the husband, Edwin Anduaka, with a knife during a quarrel at their Ikorodu home.

“The suspect, Justine Eje, 28-year-old female, was arrested by detectives after a report that she allegedly stabbed her husband to death at their home in the Ikorodu area of the state.

“During interrogation, the suspect reportedly said:

Read also: Woman stabs husband to death in Katsina

‘On that fateful day, my late husband came to my house to collect a chain and a cloth from me which he did. We later started an argument, I tried to calm him down but he refused.

‘He left but came back to meet me at my business place, the next day. He said he wanted to collect the children’s clothes but I told him they will be going to school. I pleaded with him.

‘All this while I was holding a knife and he started beating me. Unfortunately, the knife I was holding pierced his stomach and he fell down. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.’”

Join the conversation

Opinions