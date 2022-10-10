Police arrests motorcyclist, 3 others over murder of Osun community leader

Police operatives in Osun State have arrested four persons, including a commercial motorcyclist, in connection with the murder of a community leader, Chief Oladepo Asaolu, in Ora town.

The spokesman for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Osogbo.

She said Asaolu left his house with a commercial motorcyclist for an undisclosed location on October 5.

His decomposing body was later found in the Akisa forest in Ora.

Opalola said: “Son of Chief Oladepo Asaolu reported to the police that on October 5, his father left his house at Kereja, Ora-Igbomina with an unknown commercial motorcyclist and had not returned after four days.

“Upon investigation, the arrest of the motorcyclist, Sunday Johnson, was made and he confessed that Asaolu was killed and dumped in the forest.

“The DPO led operatives and vigilante men in search of Akisa forest, Ora-Igbomina, where the victim was found decomposing. The arrest of Sunday Johnson, the motorcyclist, led to the arrest of three others who have confessed their involvement in the abduction and killing of the victim.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Bureau for further action.”

